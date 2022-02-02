Brooklyn takes on Sacramento, seeks to stop 5-game skid

Brooklyn Nets (29-21, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (18-34, 13th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -4; over/under is 230.5

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn looks to end its five-game skid with a win against Sacramento.

The Kings are 12-16 on their home court. Sacramento is 9-20 against opponents with a winning record.

The Nets have gone 17-8 away from home. Brooklyn is fifth in the Eastern Conference scoring 45.9 points per game in the paint led by Kyrie Irving averaging 9.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is shooting 45.8% and averaging 21.0 points for the Kings. Buddy Hield is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

James Harden is averaging 22.9 points, eight rebounds and 10.1 assists for the Nets. Irving is averaging 28.2 points and 5.8 assists over the past 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 2-8, averaging 110.5 points, 42.7 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.1 points per game.

Nets: 3-7, averaging 112.8 points, 44.2 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.6 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Terence Davis: day to day (wrist), Marvin Bagley III: out (ankle), De’Aaron Fox: day to day (ankle).

Nets: Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kevin Durant: out (knee), LaMarcus Aldridge: out (ankle), Paul Millsap: out (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press