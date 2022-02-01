Los Angeles takes on Portland, seeks to stop 3-game slide

Portland Trail Blazers (21-30, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (24-27, ninth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles comes into the matchup with Portland as losers of three in a row.

The Lakers have gone 13-16 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is sixth in the Western Conference scoring 111.0 points while shooting 46.4% from the field.

The Trail Blazers are 9-22 in Western Conference play. Portland has a 13-22 record against opponents over .500.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Lakers defeated the Trail Blazers 139-106 in their last matchup on Jan. 1. LeBron James led the Lakers with 43 points, and Ben McLemore led the Trail Blazers with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Westbrook is averaging 18.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 7.7 assists for the Lakers. James is averaging 29.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Norman Powell is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Trail Blazers. Anfernee Simons is averaging 4.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 3-7, averaging 106.8 points, 41.1 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 106.9 points, 42.5 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: LeBron James: day to day (knee), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).

Trail Blazers: Larry Nance Jr.: out (knee), Nassir Little: out for season (shoulder), Damian Lillard: out (abdominal), Cody Zeller: out (knee), CJ Elleby: out (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press