San Antonio hosts Golden State after Curry’s 40-point game

Golden State Warriors (38-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (19-32, 11th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spurs -3.5; over/under is 228.5

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State takes on the San Antonio Spurs after Stephen Curry scored 40 points in the Warriors’ 122-108 win over the Houston Rockets.

The Spurs have gone 11-19 against Western Conference teams. San Antonio has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Warriors are 21-8 in conference play. Golden State ranks third in the Western Conference shooting 36.0% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Spurs won the last meeting 112-107 on Dec. 5. Derrick White scored 25 points points to help lead the Spurs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejounte Murray is averaging 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 9.1 assists and two steals for the Spurs. Keldon Johnson is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Curry is averaging 26 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 17.4 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 49.3% over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 4-6, averaging 113.1 points, 46.5 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points per game.

Warriors: 8-2, averaging 114.1 points, 48.3 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.8 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Keita Bates-Diop: out (health and safety protocols), Jakob Poeltl: day to day (back).

Warriors: Nemanja Bjelica: out (back), Andre Iguodala: out (rest), Draymond Green: out (back), Otto Porter Jr.: out (rest), James Wiseman: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press