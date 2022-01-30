Sacramento faces New York, seeks to break 6-game skid

Sacramento Kings (18-33, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (23-27, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento looks to end its six-game slide with a victory over New York.

The Knicks are 12-14 in home games. New York has a 10-14 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Kings are 6-17 on the road. Sacramento gives up 114.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Fournier averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Knicks, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. RJ Barrett is shooting 45.6% and averaging 23.3 points over the past 10 games for New York.

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 14.3 points, 7.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Kings. Harrison Barnes is averaging 17.5 points and 5.7 rebounds while shooting 44.4% over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 4-6, averaging 103.1 points, 47.8 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.0 points per game.

Kings: 2-8, averaging 109.7 points, 43.7 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.8 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Derrick Rose: out (ankle).

Kings: Terence Davis: out (wrist), De’Aaron Fox: day to day (ankle), Chimezie Metu: day to day (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press