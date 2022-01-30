Curry and the Warriors face the Rockets

Golden State Warriors (37-13, second in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (14-35, 15th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors visit the Houston Rockets. Curry is 10th in the league scoring 25.7 points per game.

The Rockets are 7-21 against Western Conference opponents. Houston is fifth in the league with 49.0 points in the paint led by Christian Wood averaging 9.1.

The Warriors are 20-8 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State ranks third in the Western Conference with 14.5 fast break points per game led by Curry averaging 3.0.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Jan. 22 the Warriors won 105-103 led by 22 points from Curry, while Wood scored 19 points for the Rockets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Gordon averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc. Wood is averaging 17.5 points and 10.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Houston.

Curry is shooting 41.5% and averaging 25.7 points for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 3-7, averaging 111.3 points, 43.5 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.9 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 111.8 points, 49.1 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Usman Garuba: out (wrist), Kevin Porter Jr.: day to day (illness).

Warriors: Nemanja Bjelica: day to day (back), Andre Iguodala: out (rest), Draymond Green: out (back), James Wiseman: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press