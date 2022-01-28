Los Angeles faces Charlotte for non-conference matchup

Los Angeles Lakers (24-25, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (27-22, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers take on Miles Bridges and the Charlotte Hornets in a non-conference matchup.

The Hornets are 13-7 on their home court. Charlotte ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.1% from downtown, led by Kai Jones shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Lakers have gone 9-13 away from home. Los Angeles has a 5-1 record in one-possession games.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Lakers defeated the Hornets 126-123 in overtime in their last meeting on Nov. 9. Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 32 points, and Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMelo Ball is averaging 19.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hornets. Bridges is averaging 22.4 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

James averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, scoring 29.1 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Russell Westbrook is shooting 39.2% and averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 7-3, averaging 112.6 points, 45.8 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.0 points per game.

Lakers: 4-6, averaging 108.6 points, 41.7 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.8 points.

INJURIES: Hornets: Gordon Hayward: out (health protocols), Kelly Oubre Jr.: day to day (ankle), Jalen McDaniels: out (ankle).

Lakers: Sekou Doumbouya: out (health and safety protocols), LeBron James: out (knee), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press