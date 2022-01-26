Golden State hosts Minnesota following Edwards’ 40-point performance

Minnesota Timberwolves (24-23, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (35-13, second in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota faces the Golden State Warriors after Anthony Edwards scored 40 points in the Timberwolves’ 109-107 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Warriors are 19-8 in conference play. Golden State is the best team in the Western Conference in team defense, giving up 101.6 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Timberwolves are 17-15 in Western Conference play. Minnesota is second in the Western Conference with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jarred Vanderbilt averaging 3.2.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Timberwolves won 119-99 in the last meeting on Jan. 17. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 26 points, and Jordan Poole led the Warriors with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draymond Green is averaging 7.9 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists for the Warriors. Stephen Curry is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Towns is scoring 24.1 points per game with 9.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 23.8 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 47.2% over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 108.8 points, 48.8 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.5 points per game.

Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 120.5 points, 45.0 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 9.5 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Andre Iguodala: out (injury management), Draymond Green: out (back), James Wiseman: out (knee).

Timberwolves: Patrick Beverley: out (ankle), Jordan McLaughlin: out (health and safety protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press