Lakers’ Davis to return from knee injury against Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — Anthony Davis will play for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Brooklyn Nets after missing 17 games with a sprained left knee.

Coach Frank Vogel said there was no set minutes level for the All-Star big man, but the Lakers had a range they wanted to keep him in Tuesday night.

His return is a boost for a team that has played below expectations all season and entered play 23-24, eighth in the Western Conference.

Davis has not played since Dec. 17. The Lakers went 7-10 in his absence.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports