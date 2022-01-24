James, Los Angeles set for matchup with Brooklyn

Los Angeles Lakers (23-24, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (29-17, second in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers visit the Brooklyn Nets. James is second in the league averaging 29.0 points per game.

The Nets have gone 12-11 at home. Brooklyn is 6-0 in one-possession games.

The Lakers are 8-12 on the road. Los Angeles is 9-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Nets won 122-115 in the last matchup on Dec. 26. James Harden led the Nets with 36 points, and James led the Lakers with 39 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harden is averaging 22.7 points, eight rebounds and 10.1 assists for the Nets. Patty Mills is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

James is shooting 51.8% and averaging 29.0 points for the Lakers. Russell Westbrook is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 5-5, averaging 117.3 points, 45.3 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 112.3 points, 41.4 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kevin Durant: out (knee), Nicolas Claxton: out (hamstring).

Lakers: Anthony Davis: out (knee), Sekou Doumbouya: out (health and safety protocols), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press