Curry and the Warriors take on the Rockets

Houston Rockets (14-32, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (32-13, second in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -12; over/under is 229

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry leads Golden State into a matchup with Houston. He ranks sixth in the league scoring 26.4 points per game.

The Warriors are 16-8 in conference matchups. Golden State ranks ninth in the league shooting 35.6% from deep, led by Andrew Wiggins shooting 41.6% from 3-point range.

The Rockets have gone 7-18 against Western Conference opponents. Houston allows 116.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 8.0 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Warriors won 120-107 in the last matchup on Nov. 8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is scoring 26.4 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Warriors. Jordan Poole is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Christian Wood is shooting 48.0% and averaging 17.5 points for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 105.2 points, 48.1 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 10.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.6 points per game.

Rockets: 4-6, averaging 113.4 points, 43.9 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.3 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Otto Porter Jr.: out (rest), Draymond Green: out (back), James Wiseman: out (knee).

Rockets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press