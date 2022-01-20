Curry leads Golden State into matchup against Indiana

Indiana Pacers (16-29, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (32-12, second in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -10.5; over/under is 216.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors host the Indiana Pacers. Curry ranks sixth in the NBA scoring 26.1 points per game.

The Warriors have gone 19-3 in home games. Golden State has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pacers are 4-17 on the road. Indiana has an 11-20 record against opponents above .500.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Warriors won the last matchup on Dec. 14. Curry scored 26 points points to help lead the Warriors to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is scoring 26.1 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Domantas Sabonis is scoring 19.0 points per game with 11.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Pacers. Justin Holiday is averaging 13.7 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 42.3% over the past 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 105.8 points, 46.8 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 10.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.1 points per game.

Pacers: 2-8, averaging 108.6 points, 41.5 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Andre Iguodala: day to day (hip), Otto Porter Jr.: out (rest), Draymond Green: out (back), James Wiseman: out (knee).

Pacers: T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Myles Turner: out (foot), T.J. Warren: out (foot/health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press