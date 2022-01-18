Indiana faces Los Angeles, seeks to halt 4-game skid

Indiana Pacers (15-29, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (22-22, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana comes into the matchup against Los Angeles after losing four in a row.

The Lakers are 15-11 on their home court. Los Angeles is ninth in the Western Conference in rebounding with 45.3 rebounds. Russell Westbrook leads the Lakers with 8.1 boards.

The Pacers are 3-17 on the road. Indiana is 11-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Lakers won 124-116 in overtime in the last matchup on Nov. 25.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeBron James is averaging 28.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Lakers. Malik Monk is averaging 18 points over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

Domantas Sabonis is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 11.9 rebounds for the Pacers. Justin Holiday is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 116.6 points, 42.5 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.8 points per game.

Pacers: 1-9, averaging 108.3 points, 41.2 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Carmelo Anthony: out (back), Anthony Davis: out (knee), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).

Pacers: T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Jeremy Lamb: out (knee), Malcolm Brogdon: out (achilles), Myles Turner: out (foot), T.J. Warren: out (foot/health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press