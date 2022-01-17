Curry leads Golden State into matchup against Detroit

Detroit Pistons (10-32, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (31-12, second in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry leads Golden State into a matchup with Detroit. He ranks sixth in the league averaging 26.3 points per game.

The Warriors are 18-3 in home games. Golden State leads the Western Conference with 36.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Draymond Green averaging 6.4.

The Pistons have gone 3-18 away from home. Detroit has a 5-20 record against opponents over .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Warriors won the last matchup on Nov. 20. Jordan Poole scored 32 points points to help lead the Warriors to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 26.3 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Cade Cunningham is averaging 15.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Pistons. Saddiq Bey is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 104.2 points, 45.7 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.4 points per game.

Pistons: 5-5, averaging 103.7 points, 43.2 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Gary Payton II: out (back), Stephen Curry: out (hand), Draymond Green: out (back), James Wiseman: out (knee).

Pistons: Jerami Grant: out (thumb), Rodney McGruder: day to day (reconditioning), Frank Jackson: out (health and safety protocols), Isaiah Livers: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press