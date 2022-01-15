Sacramento and Houston meet in conference showdown

Houston Rockets (12-32, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (18-27, 10th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Christian Wood and the Houston Rockets take on De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in Western Conference play.

The Kings are 13-19 in Western Conference games. Sacramento ranks eighth in the Western Conference shooting 34.6% from deep, led by Robert Woodard II shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Rockets are 5-18 against conference opponents. Houston is 4-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.4 turnovers per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Kings won 126-114 in the last meeting on Jan. 15. Fox led the Kings with 27 points, and Wood led the Rockets with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fox is scoring 21.0 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Kings. Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 14.4 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the past 10 games for Sacramento.

Eric Gordon is averaging 14.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Rockets. Wood is averaging 18.6 points and 6.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 108.0 points, 43.6 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points per game.

Rockets: 2-8, averaging 113.3 points, 42.4 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 125.2 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Richaun Holmes: out (reconditioning), Robert Woodard II: out (health and safety protocols), Tristan Thompson: out (illness), Damian Jones: out (health and safety protocols).

Rockets: None listed.

