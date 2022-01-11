James, Los Angeles set for matchup against Sacramento

Los Angeles Lakers (21-20, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (16-27, 12th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James leads Los Angeles into a matchup with Sacramento. He’s second in the league averaging 28.9 points per game.

The Kings have gone 4-6 against division opponents. Sacramento has a 5-16 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lakers are 2-5 in division play. Los Angeles is 8-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Lakers won the last meeting on Jan. 5. James scored 31 points to help lead the Lakers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buddy Hield averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Kings, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. De’Aaron Fox is shooting 43.2% and averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

James is averaging 28.9 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Lakers. Russell Westbrook is averaging 17.4 points, 9.3 rebounds and eight assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7, averaging 104.8 points, 43.3 rebounds, 23.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 116.8 points, 43.6 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.3 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Richaun Holmes: out (health protocols), Tristan Thompson: out (quad), Damian Jones: out (health and safety protocols).

Lakers: Anthony Davis: out (knee), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press