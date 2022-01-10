Jokic and the Nuggets take on conference foe Los Angeles

Denver Nuggets (19-18, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (19-21, ninth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets take on Reggie Jackson and the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

The Clippers have gone 12-17 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles has a 3-3 record in one-possession games.

The Nuggets are 13-11 against conference opponents. Denver has a 9-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Nuggets won the last matchup on Dec. 27, with Jokic scoring 26 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivica Zubac is averaging 9.3 points and eight rebounds for the Clippers. Marcus Morris is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jokic is scoring 25.2 points per game and averaging 13.6 rebounds for the Nuggets. Austin Rivers is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 4-6, averaging 103.9 points, 43.6 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points per game.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 106.8 points, 45.2 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Isaiah Hartenstein: out (ankle), Paul George: out (elbow), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Luke Kennard: out (health protocols), Jason Preston: out (foot), Justise Winslow: out (health and safety protocols).

Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Markus Howard: out (knee), Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

By The Associated Press