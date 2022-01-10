Memphis plays Golden State, looks for 4th straight home win

Golden State Warriors (29-9, first in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (27-14, fourth in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Grizzlies take on Golden State.

The Grizzlies are 21-9 against conference opponents. Memphis averages 111.7 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Warriors are 16-6 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State ranks third in the NBA with 36.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Draymond Green averaging 6.4.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Warriors won the last meeting on Dec. 24, with Stephen Curry scoring 46 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Bane is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 17.1 points. Ja Morant is shooting 51.4% and averaging 27.0 points over the past 10 games for Memphis.

Curry is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 5.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, while averaging 26.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists. Gary Payton II is averaging 12.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 9-1, averaging 116.3 points, 51.7 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 7.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points per game.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 104.0 points, 43.9 rebounds, 27.6 assists, 10.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.3 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Steven Adams: out (health and safety protocols), Desmond Bane: day to day (quad), Yves Pons: day to day (ankle), Kyle Anderson: day to day (back), Ja Morant: day to day (thigh), Dillon Brooks: out (ankle).

Warriors: James Wiseman: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press