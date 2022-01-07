Los Angeles faces Memphis on 4-game home skid

Memphis Grizzlies (25-14, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (19-19, eighth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles takes on Memphis looking to end its four-game home skid.

The Clippers are 12-16 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 10-12 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Grizzlies are 19-9 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis is the top team in the Western Conference with 54.7 points per game in the paint led by Ja Morant averaging 14.3.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Grizzlies won 120-108 in the last matchup on Nov. 19.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reggie Jackson is shooting 39.1% and averaging 16.4 points for the Clippers. Eric Bledsoe is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Desmond Bane averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc. Morant is shooting 52.0% and averaging 27.0 points over the past 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 3-7, averaging 102.0 points, 42.2 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points per game.

Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 111.2 points, 49.7 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 9.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.7 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Isaiah Hartenstein: out (ankle), Paul George: out (elbow), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Luke Kennard: out (health protocols), Jason Preston: out (foot), Ivica Zubac: out (health and safety protocols).

Grizzlies: Desmond Bane: out (quad), Xavier Tillman: out (health and safety protocols), Yves Pons: out (ankle), John Konchar: out (health and safety protocols), Kyle Anderson: out (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press