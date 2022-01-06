Jokic and the Nuggets take on the Kings

Sacramento Kings (16-23, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (18-17, seventh in the Western Conference)

Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets take on the Sacramento Kings. Jokic currently ranks eighth in the NBA scoring 24.9 points per game.

The Nuggets have gone 11-11 against Western Conference opponents. Denver has an 8-12 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Kings have gone 11-17 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento has an 8-15 record against opponents above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jokic is averaging 24.9 points, 13.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Nuggets. Monte Morris is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

De’Aaron Fox is averaging 20 points and five assists for the Kings. Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 106.8 points, 44.9 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points per game.

Kings: 4-6, averaging 104.9 points, 41.4 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Markus Howard: out (knee), Vlatko Cancar: out (foot), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Zeke Nnaji: out (health and safety protocols), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

Kings: Chimezie Metu: out (health protocols), Richaun Holmes: out (health protocols), Terence Davis: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press