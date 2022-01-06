Curry, Warriors set for matchup with the Pelicans

Golden State Warriors (29-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (13-25, 14th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pelicans -3.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors visit the New Orleans Pelicans. Curry is fifth in the league averaging 26.4 points per game.

The Pelicans are 8-16 in conference matchups. New Orleans allows 110.7 points and has been outscored by 5.3 points per game.

The Warriors are 16-5 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State has a 3-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Warriors won the last matchup on Nov. 6, with Jordan Poole scoring 26 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Ingram is scoring 22.2 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Pelicans. Devonte’ Graham is averaging 16.5 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 39.5% over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Curry is scoring 26.4 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 109.4 points, 47.6 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 106.4 points, 43.6 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.3 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot), Tomas Satoransky: out (health and safety protocols).

Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), Andre Iguodala: out (knee), Otto Porter Jr.: out (rest), James Wiseman: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press