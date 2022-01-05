Phoenix hosts conference foe Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers (19-19, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (28-8, second in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Reggie Jackson and the Los Angeles Clippers visit Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.

The Suns are 4-4 against division opponents. Phoenix is third in the NBA with 112.3 points and is shooting 47.5% from the field.

The Clippers are 3-4 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Los Angeles is ninth in the Western Conference with 11.8 fast break points per game led by Terance Mann averaging 2.6.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Clippers defeated the Suns 111-95 in their last matchup on Dec. 14. Marcus Morris led the Clippers with 24 points, and Cameron Johnson led the Suns with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Booker is averaging 22.8 points and 4.4 assists for the Suns. Johnson is averaging 15.4 points and 5.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Phoenix.

Jackson is scoring 16.9 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Clippers. Eric Bledsoe is averaging 14.2 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 47.2% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 7-3, averaging 117.5 points, 46.8 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points per game.

Clippers: 3-7, averaging 103.4 points, 41.5 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.6 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Landry Shamet: out (health and safety protocols), Abdel Nader: out (health and safety protocols), Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), JaVale McGee: out (health and safety protocols), Deandre Ayton: out (health protocols), Jae Crowder: out (health and safety protocols).

Clippers: Isaiah Hartenstein: out (ankle), Paul George: out (elbow), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Brandon Boston Jr.: out (health and safety protocols), Luke Kennard: out (health protocols), Jason Preston: out (foot), Ivica Zubac: out (health and safety protocols), Nicolas Batum: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press