Atlanta visits Sacramento after Young’s 56-point game

Atlanta Hawks (16-20, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (16-22, 10th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -1.5

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta plays the Sacramento Kings after Trae Young scored 56 points in the Hawks’ 136-131 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Kings have gone 10-12 in home games. Sacramento is 7-9 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

The Hawks are 8-11 on the road. Atlanta averages 11.5 turnovers per game and is 10-5 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is averaging 19.7 points and five assists for the Kings. Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 18.1 points and 10.3 assists over the past 10 games for Sacramento.

Clint Capela is averaging 11.9 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Hawks. Cameron Reddish is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 105.2 points, 41.2 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points per game.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 112.2 points, 42.3 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.0 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Chimezie Metu: out (health protocols), Richaun Holmes: out (health protocols), Terence Davis: out (ankle).

Hawks: Gorgui Dieng: out (health protocols), Trae Young: day to day (back), Malik Ellison: out (health protocols), De’Andre Hunter: out (wrist), John Collins: out (health and safety protocols), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (health protocols), Jalen Johnson: out (health and safety protocols), Cam Reddish: day to day (ankle), Solomon Hill: out for season (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press