Sacramento plays Los Angeles on 4-game road slide

Sacramento Kings (15-22, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (18-19, seventh in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will look to end its four-game road losing streak when the Kings face Los Angeles.

The Lakers are 1-5 against division opponents. Los Angeles is 5-1 in one-possession games.

The Kings are 4-5 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Sacramento has a 5-14 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams square off for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 1 the Lakers won 117-92 led by 25 points from Anthony Davis, while Richaun Holmes scored 27 points for the Kings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 23.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and two blocks for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Buddy Hield averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Kings, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Tyrese Haliburton is shooting 49.6% and averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 4-6, averaging 110.2 points, 43.2 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points per game.

Kings: 5-5, averaging 105.7 points, 40.6 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: LeBron James: day to day (abdominal), Anthony Davis: out (knee), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).

Kings: Richaun Holmes: out (health protocols), Louis King: out (health and safety protocols), Neemias Queta: out (health and safety protocols), Robert Woodard II: out (illness), Davion Mitchell: out (health and safety protocols), Terence Davis: out (ankle).

