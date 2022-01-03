Curry and the Warriors face the Heat

Miami Heat (23-13, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (28-7, first in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -8.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors face the Miami Heat. Curry currently ranks third in the NBA scoring 27.7 points per game.

The Warriors are 16-3 on their home court. Golden State ranks second in the NBA with 28.1 assists per game led by Draymond Green averaging 7.5.

The Heat are 11-10 in road games. Miami ranks eighth in the league with 25.2 assists per game led by Kyle Lowry averaging 7.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is scoring 27.7 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 21.0 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Lowry is averaging 13.4 points and 7.8 assists for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 19.9 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 41.0% over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 106.2 points, 43.6 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.8 points per game.

Heat: 7-3, averaging 108.5 points, 44.9 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.4 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), Moses Moody: out (health and safety protocols), Damion Lee: out (health and safety protocols), James Wiseman: out (knee), Andrew Wiggins: out (health and safety protocols).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Marcus Garrett: out (health and safety protocols), Dewayne Dedmon: out (knee), Markieff Morris: out (neck), Duncan Robinson: out (health and safety protocols), Udonis Haslem: out (health protocols), P.J. Tucker: out (health and safety protocols), KZ Okpala: out (wrist), Max Strus: out (health protocols), Bam Adebayo: out (thumb), Gabe Vincent: out (health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press