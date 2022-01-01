Miami plays Sacramento on 5-game win streak

Miami Heat (22-13, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (15-21, 11th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami will try to continue its five-game win streak with a victory over Sacramento.

The Kings have gone 9-12 in home games. Sacramento averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 7-9 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Heat have gone 11-9 away from home. Miami ranks ninth in the NBA with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Bam Adebayo averaging 2.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is shooting 45.1% and averaging 19.9 points for the Kings. Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Kyle Lowry is averaging 13.5 points and eight assists for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 104.3 points, 42.0 rebounds, 23.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points per game.

Heat: 8-2, averaging 109.0 points, 45.0 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.1 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Louis King: out (health and safety protocols), Neemias Queta: out (health and safety protocols), Davion Mitchell: out (health and safety protocols), Terence Davis II: out (ankle).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Zylan Cheatham: out (health and safety protocols), Marcus Garrett: out (health and safety protocols), Dewayne Dedmon: out (knee), Markieff Morris: out (neck), Duncan Robinson: out (health and safety protocols), Udonis Haslem: out (health protocols), P.J. Tucker: out (health and safety protocols), KZ Okpala: out (wrist), Max Strus: out (health protocols), Bam Adebayo: out (thumb), Gabe Vincent: out (health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press