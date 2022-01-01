Curry and Golden State visit Mitchell and the Jazz

Golden State Warriors (27-7, first in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (25-9, third in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jazz -4.5; over/under is 221.5

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league’s best scorers, Donovan Mitchell and Stephen Curry, meet when Utah and Golden State square off. Mitchell is 10th in the NBA averaging 24.6 points per game and Curry ranks second in the league averaging 27.7 points per game.

The Jazz are 16-3 against Western Conference opponents. Utah ranks fifth in the league with 48.9 points in the paint led by Rudy Gobert averaging 10.7.

The Warriors are 15-4 against conference opponents. Golden State is fifth in the NBA with 46.3 rebounds per game led by Draymond Green averaging 7.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Jazz, scoring 24.6 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Bojan Bogdanovic is shooting 50.8% and averaging 19.4 points over the past 10 games for Utah.

Curry is shooting 43.3% and averaging 27.7 points for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 8-2, averaging 118.6 points, 50.1 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 104.3 points, 44.3 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.6 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Mike Conley: out (rest), Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Joe Ingles: out (back), Eric Paschall: out (illness).

Warriors: Draymond Green: out (health and safety protocols), Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), Moses Moody: out (health and safety protocols), Damion Lee: out (health and safety protocols), James Wiseman: out (knee), Andrew Wiggins: out (health and safety protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press