George, Clippers set for matchup with the Raptors

Los Angeles Clippers (18-17, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (14-17, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Paul George leads Los Angeles into a matchup against Toronto. He currently ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 24.7 points per game.

The Raptors have gone 7-10 at home. Toronto is second in the league with 12.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Khem Birch averaging 3.2 offensive boards.

The Clippers have gone 6-7 away from home. Los Angeles ranks fifth in the NBA giving up only 104.6 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred VanVleet is shooting 43.4% and averaging 20.1 points for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toronto.

George is averaging 24.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.5 assists and two steals for the Clippers. Luke Kennard is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 5-5, averaging 106.9 points, 44.6 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.8 points per game.

Clippers: 5-5, averaging 103.3 points, 43.5 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Khem Birch: day to day (conditioning), Precious Achiuwa: day to day (conditioning), Fred VanVleet: out (health and safety protocols), Isaac Bonga: out (health and safety protocols), Justin Champagnie: out (health and safety protocols), Scottie Barnes: out (health and safety protocols), Goran Dragic: out (personal), OG Anunoby: out (health and safety protocols), Dalano Banton: out (health and safety protocols), David Johnson: out (calf).

Clippers: Isaiah Hartenstein: out (ankle), Paul George: out (elbow), Jay Scrubb: out (health and safety protocols), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Brandon Boston Jr.: out (health and safety protocols), Reggie Jackson: out (conditioning), Jason Preston: out (foot), Nicolas Batum: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press