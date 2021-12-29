Bane and the Grizzlies host conference foe Los Angeles

Los Angeles Lakers (17-18, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (21-14, fourth in the Western Conference)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -4.5; over/under is 223.5

BOTTOM LINE: Desmond Bane and the Memphis Grizzlies host Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers in Western Conference play Wednesday.

The Grizzlies have gone 17-9 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis is fifth in the league averaging 111.1 points and is shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Lakers have gone 9-12 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is second in the NBA with 36.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Davis averaging 7.1.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Grizzlies won the last meeting on Dec. 10, with Jaren Jackson Jr. scoring 25 points points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bane is shooting 47.2% and averaging 17.2 points for the Grizzlies. Dillon Brooks is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Davis is scoring 23.3 points per game and averaging 9.9 rebounds for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 29.7 points and 8.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 112.8 points, 46.7 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 11.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.5 points per game.

Lakers: 4-6, averaging 107.3 points, 45.4 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Jarrett Culver: out (health protocols), Sam Merrill: out (ankle), Dillon Brooks: out (health and safety protocols), Santi Aldama: out (calf), Ziaire Williams: out (health and safety protocols), Yves Pons: out (health and safety protocols), De’Anthony Melton: out (health and safety protocols).

Lakers: Wayne Ellington: out (illness), Anthony Davis: out (knee), Austin Reaves: out (health and safety protocols), Trevor Ariza: out (health and safety protocols), Kent Bazemore: out (health and safety protocols), Rajon Rondo: out (health and safety protocols), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press