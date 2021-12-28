Tatum and George clash in Boston-Los Angeles matchup

Los Angeles Clippers (17-17, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (16-18, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league’s top scorers, Jayson Tatum and Paul George, meet when Boston and Los Angeles square off. Tatum is eighth in the NBA averaging 25.6 points per game and George is 10th in the league averaging 24.7 points per game.

The Celtics have gone 9-6 at home. Boston is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 35.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Tatum averaging 7.5.

The Clippers are 5-7 in road games. Los Angeles has a 3-3 record in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Clippers won 114-111 in the last meeting on Dec. 9. Brandon Boston Jr. led the Clippers with 27 points, and Tatum led the Celtics with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Smart is averaging 10.9 points, 5.5 assists and two steals for the Celtics. Tatum is averaging 26.8 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

George is scoring 24.7 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Clippers. Luke Kennard is averaging 14.3 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 3-7, averaging 107.1 points, 44.4 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points per game.

Clippers: 5-5, averaging 104.4 points, 42.3 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.0 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: Sam Hauser: out (health protocols), C.J. Miles: out (health and safety protocols), Marcus Smart: out (hand), Enes Freedom: out (health and safety protocols), Aaron Nesmith: out (health and safety protocols), Bruno Fernando: out (health and safety protocols), Josh Richardson: out (health and safety protocols), Jayson Tatum: out (health protocols), Justin Jackson: out (health and safety protocols).

Clippers: Isaiah Hartenstein: out (ankle), Paul George: out (elbow), Jay Scrubb: out (health and safety protocols), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Marcus Morris Sr.: day to day (conditioning), Reggie Jackson: out (health and safety protocols), Jason Preston: out (foot), Nicolas Batum: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press