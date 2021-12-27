Curry and Jokic clash in Golden State-Denver matchup

Denver Nuggets (16-16, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (27-6, first in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and Nikola Jokic meet when Golden State hosts Denver. Curry ranks second in the NBA averaging 27.9 points per game and Jokic ranks seventh in the league averaging 25.9 points per game.

The Warriors have gone 15-3 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Nuggets are 9-9 in Western Conference play. Denver is fifth in the league with 25.7 assists per game led by Jokic averaging 7.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry is shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc with 5.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, while averaging 27.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.6 steals. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Jokic is averaging 25.9 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.2 assists for the Nuggets. Monte Morris is averaging 14.5 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 8-2, averaging 108.3 points, 44.3 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.2 points per game.

Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 111.2 points, 42.7 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Draymond Green: out (health and safety protocols), Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), Moses Moody: out (health and safety protocols), Andre Iguodala: day to day (knee), Damion Lee: out (health and safety protocols), James Wiseman: out (knee), Andrew Wiggins: out (health and safety protocols), Jordan Poole: out (health and safety protocols).

Nuggets: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Markus Howard: out (knee), Aaron Gordon: day to day (hamstring), JaMychal Green: day to day (knee), Michael Porter Jr.: out for season (back), Jamal Murray: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press