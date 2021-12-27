George and Durant clash in Los Angeles-Brooklyn matchup

Brooklyn Nets (22-9, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (17-16, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -4.5

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NBA’s top scorers, Paul George and Kevin Durant, meet when Los Angeles and Brooklyn face off. George ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 24.7 points per game and Durant leads the league averaging 29.7 points per game.

The Clippers are 12-9 on their home court. Los Angeles is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Nets are 12-3 on the road. Brooklyn is fifth in the Eastern Conference with 45.3 rebounds per game led by James Harden averaging 8.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ivica Zubac is averaging 9.9 points and eight rebounds for the Clippers. Luke Kennard is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Durant is shooting 52.3% and averaging 29.7 points for the Nets. Patty Mills is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 103.5 points, 42.5 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.0 points per game.

Nets: 7-3, averaging 111.2 points, 47.4 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Isaiah Hartenstein: out (ankle), Paul George: out (elbow), Jay Scrubb: out (health and safety protocols), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Marcus Morris Sr.: out (health and safety protocols), Reggie Jackson: out (health and safety protocols), Jason Preston: out (foot).

Nets: Cam Thomas: out (health and safety protocols), Kessler Edwards: out (health and safety protocols), Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kevin Durant: out (health and safety protocols), Kyrie Irving: out (health and safety protocols), David Duke Jr.: out (health and safety protocols), LaMarcus Aldridge: out (health and safety protocols), Day’Ron Sharpe: out (health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press