Memphis faces Sacramento, looks to halt 3-game slide

Memphis Grizzlies (19-14, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (13-20, 12th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis enters the matchup with Sacramento as losers of three games in a row.

The Kings have gone 9-14 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is 2-3 in one-possession games.

The Grizzlies are 15-9 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis is the league leader with 16.6 fast break points per game led by Ja Morant averaging 3.9.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Grizzlies won 124-105 in the last matchup on Dec. 18.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buddy Hield averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Kings, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 21.3 points and five assists over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is scoring 16.5 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Grizzlies. Dillon Brooks is averaging 22.0 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the past 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 110.5 points, 44.4 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.5 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 108.8 points, 45.1 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 11.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.4 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Louis King: out (health and safety protocols), Marvin Bagley III: out (health and safety protocols), Neemias Queta: out (health and safety protocols), Alex Len: out (health and safety protocols), Davion Mitchell: out (health and safety protocols), De’Aaron Fox: out (health and safety protocols), Terence Davis II: out (health protocols).

Grizzlies: Jarrett Culver: day to day (health protocols), Sam Merrill: out (ankle), Brandon Clarke: day to day (knee), Santi Aldama: day to day (calf), Ziaire Williams: out (health and safety protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press