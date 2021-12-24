Phoenix Suns to take on the Golden State Warriors Saturday

Golden State Warriors (26-6, second in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (26-5, first in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -4.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns face the Golden State Warriors.

The Suns are 17-5 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is fourth in the league allowing just 104.0 points per game while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

The Warriors are 6-1 against the rest of the division. Golden State is second in the Western Conference shooting 36.7% from downtown. Andrew Wiggins paces the Warriors shooting 42.2% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Dec. 4 the Warriors won 118-96 led by 23 points from Stephen Curry, while Deandre Ayton scored 23 points for the Suns.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Booker is scoring 23.3 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Suns. Ayton is averaging 18.8 points and 11.0 rebounds while shooting 59.6% over the past 10 games for Phoenix.

Curry is scoring 27.7 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Warriors. Wiggins is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 8-2, averaging 111.1 points, 48.3 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.8 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 107.4 points, 44.6 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.7 points.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Abdel Nader: out (rest).

Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), Andre Iguodala: out (knee), James Wiseman: out (knee), Andrew Wiggins: out (health and safety protocols), Jordan Poole: out (health and safety protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press