Los Angeles Lakers to host Brooklyn Nets Saturday

Brooklyn Nets (21-9, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (16-17, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Brooklyn Nets.

The Lakers are 10-9 on their home court. Los Angeles is seventh in the Western Conference with 24.1 assists per game led by Russell Westbrook averaging 8.0.

The Nets have gone 11-3 away from home. Brooklyn has an 8-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Davis is scoring 23.3 points per game and averaging 9.9 rebounds for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

James Harden is averaging 20.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 9.6 assists for the Nets. Kevin Durant is averaging 32.4 points and 8.5 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 4-6, averaging 105.8 points, 45.3 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points per game.

Nets: 7-3, averaging 110.2 points, 47.1 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.2 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Anthony Davis: out (knee), Austin Reaves: out (health and safety protocols), Avery Bradley: out (health and safety protocols), Malik Monk: out (health and safety protocols), Trevor Ariza: out (health and safety protocols), Kent Bazemore: out (health and safety protocols), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).

Nets: Cam Thomas: out (health and safety protocols), Kessler Edwards: out (health and safety protocols), James Johnson: out (health and safety protocols), DeAndre’ Bembry: out (health and safety protocols), Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kevin Durant: out (health and safety protocols), Kyrie Irving: out (health and safety protocols), Bruce Brown: out (health protocols), Nicolas Claxton: day to day (wrist), David Duke Jr.: out (health and safety protocols), LaMarcus Aldridge: out (health and safety protocols), Day’Ron Sharpe: out (health and safety protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press