Conte’s Chelsea Cup return with Spurs; Arsenal vs Liverpool

By AP News
Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the English League Cup quarter-final soccer match between Liverpool and Leicester City, at Anfield Stadium, in Liverpool, England, Wednesday Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea will play Tottenham in the League Cup semifinals and Arsenal will face Liverpool. Chelsea knocked out west London rival Brentford with a 2-0 win in the quarterfinals after being handed a breakthrough in the 80th minute by Pontus Jansson’s own-goal before Jorginho’s penalty. Steven Bergwijn scored the opener and set up Lucas Moura’s goal as Tottenham overcame West Ham 2-1. Diogo Jota scored Liverpool’s winning penalty in a 5-4 shootout win over Leicester after the game ended 3-3 after 90 minutes.

By ROB HARRIS
AP Global Soccer Writer

