Golden State takes on Memphis, looks for 4th straight home win

Memphis Grizzlies (19-13, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (25-6, second in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Warriors take on Memphis.

The Warriors have gone 13-3 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State is the best team in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 101.0 points while holding opponents to 42.6% shooting.

The Grizzlies are 15-8 against conference opponents. Memphis is fifth in the Western Conference with 25.2 assists per game led by Tyus Jones averaging 4.2.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won the last meeting in overtime on Oct. 29, with Ja Morant scoring 30 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stephen Curry is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 5.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, while averaging 27.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, six assists and 1.6 steals. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 19 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Jones is averaging 7.8 points and 4.2 assists for the Grizzlies. Dillon Brooks is averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 107.9 points, 45.8 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.9 points per game.

Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 108.1 points, 46.1 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 11.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.1 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), James Wiseman: out (knee), Andrew Wiggins: out (health and safety protocols), Jordan Poole: out (health and safety protocols).

Grizzlies: Sam Merrill: out (ankle), Brandon Clarke: day to day (knee), Tyus Jones: day to day (finger), Santi Aldama: day to day (calf), Ziaire Williams: out (health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press