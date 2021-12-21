George, Los Angeles set for matchup with Sacramento

Los Angeles Clippers (16-15, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (13-19, 11th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Paul George leads Los Angeles into a matchup against Sacramento. He currently ranks 10th in the league scoring 25.0 points per game.

The Kings are 4-4 against division opponents. Sacramento ranks fourth in the league with 50.1 points in the paint led by Richaun Holmes averaging 11.4.

The Clippers are 2-4 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles is fifth in the Western Conference giving up only 105.3 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Kings won 104-99 in the last matchup on Dec. 5. Terence Davis II led the Kings with 28 points, and Marcus Morris led the Clippers with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is averaging 21.3 points and five assists for the Kings. Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Luke Kennard averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Clippers, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 45.1% from beyond the arc. Reggie Jackson is shooting 37.0% and averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5, averaging 114.0 points, 44.2 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points per game.

Clippers: 5-5, averaging 106.4 points, 41.9 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Louis King: out (health and safety protocols), Marvin Bagley III: out (health and safety protocols), Alex Len: out (health and safety protocols), Davion Mitchell: out (health and safety protocols), De’Aaron Fox: out (health and safety protocols), Terence Davis II: out (health protocols), Richaun Holmes: out (eye).

Clippers: Isaiah Hartenstein: out (ankle), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Marcus Morris Sr.: out (health and safety protocols), Jason Preston: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press