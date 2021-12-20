Los Angeles puts home win streak on the line against San Antonio

San Antonio Spurs (11-18, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (16-14, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts San Antonio trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Clippers are 11-12 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is eighth in the league shooting 36.2% from deep, led by Isaiah Hartenstein shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Spurs have gone 6-13 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio is second in the Western Conference with 27.8 assists per game led by Dejounte Murray averaging 8.5.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Clippers won the last meeting on Nov. 17. Paul George scored 34 points points to help lead the Clippers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: George is averaging 25 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Clippers. Reggie Jackson is averaging 17.4 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Murray is scoring 17.9 points per game with 8.3 rebounds and 8.5 assists for the Spurs. Derrick White is averaging 17.7 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 107.6 points, 41.1 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points per game.

Spurs: 5-5, averaging 114.3 points, 45.6 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Paul George: day to day (elbow), Marcus Morris Sr.: out (health and safety protocols), Jason Preston: out (foot), Serge Ibaka: day to day (personal).

Spurs: Doug McDermott: out (tooth), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press