Sacramento and San Antonio face off in conference showdown

San Antonio Spurs (11-17, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (12-18, 10th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings host Dejounte Murray and the San Antonio Spurs in Western Conference play Sunday.

The Kings are 8-12 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento gives up 114.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.5 points per game.

The Spurs are 6-12 in conference matchups. San Antonio is 7-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Spurs won 136-117 in the last meeting on Nov. 11. Murray led the Spurs with 26 points, and Fox led the Kings with 37 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fox is scoring 21.3 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Kings. Terence Davis II is averaging 15.1 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Murray is scoring 17.7 points per game with 8.4 rebounds and 8.5 assists for the Spurs. Derrick White is averaging 19.6 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the past 10 games for San Antonio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 111.4 points, 45.4 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.3 points per game.

Spurs: 6-4, averaging 114.5 points, 46.3 rebounds, 29.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.0 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Louis King: out (health and safety protocols), Marvin Bagley III: out (health and safety protocols), Alex Len: out (health and safety protocols), Davion Mitchell: out (health and safety protocols), De’Aaron Fox: out (health and safety protocols), Terence Davis II: out (health protocols), Richaun Holmes: out (eye).

Spurs: Zach Collins: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press