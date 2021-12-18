Curry and the Warriors face the Raptors

Golden State Warriors (24-5, first in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (13-15, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raptors -5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors play the Toronto Raptors. Curry ranks third in the league averaging 27.0 points per game.

The Raptors have gone 6-9 in home games. Toronto has a 6-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Warriors have gone 10-3 away from home. Golden State is second in the Western Conference scoring 111.8 points per game and is shooting 46.9%.

The teams meet for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 22 the Warriors won 119-104 led by 33 points from Jordan Poole, while Pascal Siakam scored 21 points for the Raptors.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fred VanVleet is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Raptors. Siakam is averaging 20.0 points and 8.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Curry is averaging 27 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Warriors. Andrew Wiggins is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raptors: 5-5, averaging 106.2 points, 43.8 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.6 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 106.7 points, 46.3 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.6 points.

INJURIES: Raptors: Precious Achiuwa: day to day (health and safety protocols), Khem Birch: day to day (knee), Goran Dragic: out (personal), OG Anunoby: day to day (hip), David Johnson: day to day (calf).

Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), James Wiseman: out (knee), Jordan Poole: out (health and safety protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press