Thunder take on the Clippers on 3-game slide

Los Angeles Clippers (16-13, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (8-19, 15th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City heads into the matchup with Los Angeles after losing three in a row.

The Thunder have gone 6-12 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is at the bottom of the NBA shooting 30.9% from 3-point range.

The Clippers are 11-11 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Clippers won the last meeting on Nov. 2. Paul George scored 32 points to help lead the Clippers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 21.7 points and 4.9 assists for the Thunder. Luguentz Dort is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

George is scoring 25.0 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Clippers. Reggie Jackson is averaging 15.7 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 38.1% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 2-8, averaging 99.4 points, 40.2 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points per game.

Clippers: 5-5, averaging 106.3 points, 41.9 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Luguentz Dort: day to day (ankle).

Clippers: Nicolas Batum: day to day (ankle), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Paul George: day to day (elbow), Jason Preston: out (foot), Serge Ibaka: day to day (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press