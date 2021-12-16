Sacramento takes home win streak into matchup with Memphis

Memphis Grizzlies (18-11, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (12-17, 10th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento hosts Memphis trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Kings are 8-11 against conference opponents. Sacramento is 5-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Grizzlies have gone 14-6 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 25.4 assists per game led by Tyus Jones averaging 4.2.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won the last matchup on Nov. 28, with Dillon Brooks scoring 21 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is averaging 21.3 points and five assists for the Kings. Terence Davis II is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is shooting 42.8% and averaging 16.4 points for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5, averaging 115.0 points, 46.5 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.6 points per game.

Grizzlies: 9-1, averaging 113.6 points, 50.2 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 11.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 95.0 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Marvin Bagley III: out (health and safety protocols), Terence Davis II: out (health protocols), Richaun Holmes: out (eye).

Grizzlies: Sam Merrill: out (ankle), Brandon Clarke: out (knee), Ziaire Williams: out (ankle), Ja Morant: out (health and safety protocols).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press