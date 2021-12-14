George and the Clippers face the Jazz

Los Angeles Clippers (16-12, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (19-7, third in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Paul George leads Los Angeles into a matchup with Utah. He’s 10th in the league averaging 25.0 points per game.

The Jazz are 10-2 in conference matchups. Utah is second in the Western Conference in team defense, giving up only 104.2 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Clippers are 11-10 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles ranks third in the Western Conference allowing just 104.3 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Conley is averaging 13.8 points and 5.5 assists for the Jazz. Donovan Mitchell is averaging 24.8 points, five assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Utah.

George is averaging 25 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Clippers. Reggie Jackson is averaging 16.3 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 38.7% over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 8-2, averaging 120.4 points, 45.5 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.9 points per game.

Clippers: 6-4, averaging 106.7 points, 43.1 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle).

Clippers: Nicolas Batum: out (ankle), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Paul George: out (elbow), Jason Preston: out (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press