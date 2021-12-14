Kings take on the Wizards on 3-game slide

Washington Wizards (15-13, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (11-17, 11th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to break its three-game losing streak when the Kings take on Washington.

The Kings are 5-8 in home games. Sacramento is sixth in the Western Conference with 13.2 fast break points per game led by Buddy Hield averaging 2.5.

The Wizards are 7-9 on the road. Washington is 6-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Aaron Fox is averaging 21 points and 5.1 assists for the Kings. Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Bradley Beal is averaging 22.4 points and 5.9 assists for the Wizards. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5, averaging 115.6 points, 46.9 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.2 points per game.

Wizards: 4-6, averaging 106.0 points, 40.9 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Richaun Holmes: out (eye).

Wizards: Rui Hachimura: out (not with team), Kyle Kuzma: out (health and safety protocols), Thomas Bryant: out (left knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press