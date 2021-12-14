Doncic leads Dallas into matchup with Los Angeles

Los Angeles Lakers (15-13, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (14-13, seventh in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks host the Los Angeles Lakers. Doncic is currently ninth in the NBA scoring 25.6 points per game.

The Mavericks are 11-6 in conference play. Dallas is eighth in the Western Conference with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Kristaps Porzingis averaging 2.2.

The Lakers have gone 7-9 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is third in the Western Conference scoring 111.3 points per game and is shooting 46.6%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic is averaging 25.6 points, eight rebounds and 8.5 assists for the Mavericks. Porzingis is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Carmelo Anthony averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. LeBron James is shooting 52.0% and averaging 29.8 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 104.9 points, 41.4 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.9 points per game.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 113.7 points, 47.2 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Sterling Brown: out (foot), Luka Doncic: out (ankle), Willie Cauley-Stein: out (personal).

Lakers: Trevor Ariza: out (ankle), Anthony Davis: day to day (knee), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).

