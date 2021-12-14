New York faces Golden State on 4-game home slide

Golden State Warriors (22-5, first in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (12-15, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -3.5; over/under is 211.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York looks to break its four-game home skid with a victory against Golden State.

The Knicks are 5-9 on their home court. New York allows 107.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

The Warriors are 8-3 on the road. Golden State is third in the league scoring 112.1 points per game while shooting 47.1%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Knicks. Evan Fournier is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for New York.

Stephen Curry is shooting 43.2% and averaging 27.0 points for the Warriors. Jordan Poole is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 3-7, averaging 103.3 points, 45.5 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 108.5 points, 45.8 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.2 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Obi Toppin: out (health and safety protocols), RJ Barrett: out (health and safety protocols), Alec Burks: day to day (personal).

Warriors: Andre Iguodala: out (rest), Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), James Wiseman: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press