Los Angeles plays Phoenix, aims for 4th straight win

Phoenix Suns (21-4, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (15-12, fifth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Monday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles looks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Clippers take on Phoenix.

The Clippers are 10-10 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Suns are 14-4 in Western Conference play. Phoenix is fifth in the NBA allowing only 104.4 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul George is averaging 25 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Clippers. Reggie Jackson is averaging 17.5 points and 4.1 assists over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

Devin Booker is shooting 45.8% and averaging 23.2 points for the Suns. Deandre Ayton is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 106.0 points, 43.3 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points per game.

Suns: 9-1, averaging 112.5 points, 43.7 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.8 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Nicolas Batum: out (ankle), Kawhi Leonard: out (right knee), Paul George: out (elbow), Jason Preston: out (foot).

Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee), Frank Kaminsky: out (knee), Devin Booker: out (hamstring), Deandre Ayton: day to day (illness).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press