Orlando takes on Los Angeles, aims to halt 4-game skid

Orlando Magic (5-22, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (14-13, sixth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -11.5

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando comes into the matchup with Los Angeles after losing four games in a row.

The Lakers have gone 9-7 in home games. Los Angeles is 5-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Magic are 3-14 in road games. Orlando is 5-14 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Russell Westbrook is averaging 19.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.6 assists for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 27.3 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 115.2 points, 47.9 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points per game.

Magic: 1-9, averaging 102.0 points, 44.2 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.3 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Trevor Ariza: out (ankle), LeBron James: day to day (abdomen), Anthony Davis: day to day (knee), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).

Magic: Jalen Suggs: out (thumb), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press