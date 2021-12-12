Indiana takes on Golden State, seeks 4th straight home win

Golden State Warriors (21-5, second in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (12-16, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts Golden State trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Pacers are 9-6 in home games. Indiana ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 35.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 8.7.

The Warriors have gone 7-3 away from home. Golden State is third in the league with 46.9 rebounds per game led by Draymond Green averaging 7.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 19.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Pacers. Myles Turner is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Stephen Curry is shooting 43.3% and averaging 27.1 points for the Warriors. Jordan Poole is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 5-5, averaging 109.6 points, 46.0 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 110.2 points, 45.8 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 99.6 points.

INJURIES: Pacers: T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Justin Holiday: out (health protocols), T.J. Warren: out (foot).

Warriors: Klay Thompson: out (right achilles), Andre Iguodala: day to day (knee), James Wiseman: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press