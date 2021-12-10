Oklahoma City faces Los Angeles, aims to break home skid

Los Angeles Lakers (13-13, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (8-16, 14th in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City is looking to stop its three-game home skid with a victory against Los Angeles.

The Thunder are 6-9 against Western Conference opponents. Oklahoma City is at the bottom of the Western Conference recording only 20.2 assists per game led by Josh Giddey averaging 5.9.

The Lakers have gone 6-9 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is 4-1 in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last matchup on Nov. 5 the Thunder won 107-104 led by 28 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, while Anthony Davis scored 29 points for the Lakers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giddey is averaging 10.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Thunder. Luguentz Dort is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

Russell Westbrook is averaging 20 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.6 assists for the Lakers. Davis is averaging 24.3 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 53.7% over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 2-8, averaging 100.0 points, 42.7 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points per game.

Lakers: 5-5, averaging 114.4 points, 46.5 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: None listed.

Lakers: Trevor Ariza: out (ankle), Rajon Rondo: out (illness), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press